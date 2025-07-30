Portland Financial Advisors Inc Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

