Portland Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

