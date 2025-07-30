Portland Financial Advisors Inc Has $232,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

