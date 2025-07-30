Portland Financial Advisors Inc Has $385,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $84.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.