Portland Financial Advisors Inc Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

