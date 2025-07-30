Portland Financial Advisors Inc Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.0% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

