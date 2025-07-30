Portland Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,265 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

