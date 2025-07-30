Portland Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.8% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

