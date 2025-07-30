Private Advisor Group LLC Has $537,000 Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 86,101 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 226,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 496.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.