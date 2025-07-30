Private Advisor Group LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $288.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $290.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.33.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

