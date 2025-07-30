Private Advisor Group LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,065.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

