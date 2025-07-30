Private Advisor Group LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 893,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after buying an additional 564,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,802,000 after buying an additional 241,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price target (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $193.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.