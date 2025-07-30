Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Northwest Financial Advisors raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

