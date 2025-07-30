Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,994 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

