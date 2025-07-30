ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

