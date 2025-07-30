Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after buying an additional 103,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

