Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after buying an additional 319,085 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

