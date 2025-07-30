Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $310,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

