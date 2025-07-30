Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.