Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average is $192.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

