PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Truist Financial

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $89,081.22. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,148.18. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,328 shares of company stock valued at $254,158. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

