Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.