Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EQT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 93,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EQT by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 34,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

EQT stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

