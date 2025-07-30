Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

