Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,545 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.13% of Ready Capital worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 76.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:RC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $764.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -28.74%.

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.