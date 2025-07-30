Reviewing OCADO GROUP (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

OCADO GROUP (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

OCADO GROUP has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OCADO GROUP and TripAdvisor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCADO GROUP $1.55 billion 2.28 -$429.66 million N/A N/A TripAdvisor $1.84 billion 1.37 $5.00 million $0.37 47.78

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GROUP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OCADO GROUP and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCADO GROUP 1 0 0 0 1.00 TripAdvisor 2 10 2 0 2.00

TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $17.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given TripAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than OCADO GROUP.

Profitability

This table compares OCADO GROUP and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCADO GROUP N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor 2.94% 10.68% 3.34%

Summary

TripAdvisor beats OCADO GROUP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OCADO GROUP

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

