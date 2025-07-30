Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $85.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,026,690 shares of company stock valued at $257,160,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 654,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 341,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,713.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 611,526 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of HOOD opened at $103.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.