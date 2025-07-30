Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.