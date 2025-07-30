Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IWM stock opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

