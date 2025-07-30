Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 22,631 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.