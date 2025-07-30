Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. Rambus has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,614,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1,216.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 416,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

