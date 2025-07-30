Roth Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $270,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

