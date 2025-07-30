Royce & Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,043,000 after buying an additional 584,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Carter’s stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

