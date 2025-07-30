Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Monro Muffler Brake worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period.

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Up 0.1%

MNRO stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a PE ratio of -81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Monro Muffler Brake Announces Dividend

Monro Muffler Brake ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $294.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio is presently -560.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNRO

About Monro Muffler Brake

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.