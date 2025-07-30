Royce & Associates LP Sells 899 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

NPK stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $692.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.50. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $103.64 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

