Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRPT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

