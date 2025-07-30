Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $146.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

