Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

