Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 167.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,604 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.