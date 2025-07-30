Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,340,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,015,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after buying an additional 80,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

