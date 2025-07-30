Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,076 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

