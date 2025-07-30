Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,532 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

