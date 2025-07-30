Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

