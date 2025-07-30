Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

Scientific Industries stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.