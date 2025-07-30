Scotiabank Increases StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Shares of SVI opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.94.

In related news, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$113,439.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 189,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$786,425.00. Company insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

