Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 19,776 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after buying an additional 713,785 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Criteo by 4,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 559,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Criteo by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,451,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,486 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $64,163.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 154,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,620.84. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $255,504. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

