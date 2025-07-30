Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Information Services Group worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in III. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Information Services Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Information Services Group by 11,468.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $209.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

