Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

