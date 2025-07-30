Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 687 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ITRN stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

