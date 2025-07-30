Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 823 Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

